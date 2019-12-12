VALDOSTA — Servpro wants to honor first responders at its bowl game.
Servpro presents the Servpro First Responder Bowl, scheduled to kick-off 12:30 p.m., Dec. 30, at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium, located on the campus of Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas.
This is the Second Annual Servpro First Responder Bowl, "and it honors the sacrifice and service of those who stand as the first line of defense in local communities the brave men and women who respond when the unexpected or the unthinkable happens," said Benjamin Holland of Servpro of Valdosta.
The game, televised by ESPN, will feature the Western Michigan University Broncos and the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers.
Servpro asked its franchisees nationwide to submit the name of a local first responder to be considered for special recognition at the game.
Servpro selected one first responder from this group of nominees to be honored with an award during a presentation on the field at the Servpro First Responder Bowl, organizers said.
In addition to the award presentation, Servpro will provide the selected first responder with complimentary airfare, accommodations and tickets for the game.
"Even if you cant attend the game, you can still participate," company representatives said. "Valdosta area residents who wish to honor the dedication of these hometown heroes across the country may purchase a Sponsor a Responder ticket for $15 at https://www.firstresponderbowl.com/first-responders-1 to help send a first responder to the game for free."
Holland said Servpro's goal is to distribute more than 10,000 complimentary tickets to first responders and their families nationwide. Everyone who chooses to sponsor a responder will be recognized on the stadium's video board during the game.
First responders – including police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, correctional officers, search and rescue teams, dispatchers, security guards, federal agents, border patrol agents and military personnel – may register to receive complimentary tickets at https://reservations.aresttravel.com/attraction/single/7045/1425.
Every day, across the nation, ordinary people make an extraordinary commitment to their friends and neighbors to put themselves in harms way when the unexpected happens, said Rick Isaacson, chief executive officer of Servpro Industries, LLC.
Servpro specializes in disaster restoration, cleanup and repair services, helping to remediate damage, "making it like it never even happened, for both commercial and residential customers," according to company representatives.
For more information on Servpro of Valdosta, contact Benjamin Holland at (229) 244-1466 or office@servprovaldosta.com. For more information about SERVPRO, visit https://www.servpro.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.