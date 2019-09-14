VALDOSTA – Sharah Denton has 145 sisters.
Not biologically, of course, but the ladies of the local section of the National Council of Negro Women are her sisters nonetheless.
Recently, she felt every bit of their support for her during the NCNW state conference in Savannah where she was re-elected state president of the organization.
Prior to Savannah, Denton was nervous about speaking at the conference as she vied to renew her state role.
Near the brink of tears, she said her sisters stayed by her side, prayed with her and protected her the entire weekend. It was then, Denton said, she witnessed the extent of their support.
“That meant the world to me,” she said. “It kind of reminded me of why I’m doing what I’m doing.”
When Denton feels defeated or doubtful, the ladies of NCNW are there to recall her capabilities.
From the Ground Up
Founder of the Valdosta-Lowndes County section, Denton said the local organization has grown bigger than she envisioned when she started it in 2010.
The nonprofit was officially chartered Aug. 3, 2011, with 83 members.
Coming from her native state of California, Denton was a transient student at Valdosta State University.
Attempting to join campus groups, she found it difficult to connect with them.
Having given birth to her daughter, Laila, in 2009, she decided to form NCNW as a means to associate herself with other women while building a legacy for her daughter.
“Growing up, my mom always had us in service,” Denton said. “We grew up homeless for a few years, and even though we were homeless at one time, my mom still had us active in church, giving back to the community.”
Her mom taught her that by serving others, blessings would come to her.
Denton wishes to pass this lesson to her daughter. She aspires to teach her child the importance of working with diverse people.
By founding NCNW Valdosta-Lowndes, she strived to surround her young child with positive women.
Denton sees her concept of the nonprofit’s local section impacting the community while growing a network for women as falling in line with the vision of Mary McLeod Bethune, the original founder of NCNW.
Continuing a Dream
Bethune started NCNW Dec. 5, 1935, with the first section being founded in Jacksonville, Fla., Denton said.
She said Bethune was involved during a time when African-Americans had no voice.
Bethune chose to work with women from backgrounds unlike her own, which is reflective of NCNW’s mission.
“The beauty of it is that you are literally working with different women from different walks of life, different ages (and) different experiences,” Denton said.
She compared NCNW to the United Nations adding both groups have diverse people working toward the same goal.
Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill is one of those people. She was present in 2010 when Denton was working to establish the organization and served as its first vice-president.
She now serves as section president succeeding former president Tiffany Vinson.
“I decided to join NCNW because of the organization’s mission to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities,” Hill said.
“I thought this was a great opportunity to give back and help/empower not only African-American women and their families, but all women.”
She hopes to follow Bethune's initiatives of encouraging education, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, economics and social cultural needs for the community.
Joining Everyone Together
Despite its name, both members expressed NCNW’s openness to men and women of all races.
The section has embarked on a journey to unite the community with events such as the mother-daughter brunch and its community-wide family reunion.
Now headed by event chair Yurshema Flanders, the reunion was started by former president Dorothy Height.
Height took over the reins following Bethune and was the longest-serving president.
The “black family reunion,” as it was initially called, began as a way to shed a positive light on African-American families.
“She (Height) was tired of the negative images of the black family in the media and in the community,” Denton said. “Her passion was doing something that really celebrated the black family unit.”
While Denton worked as an education reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times, she said school consolidation was an issue in Valdosta.
This prompted her to introduce the reunion to the city as the community-wide family reunion as she aimed to connect both school systems. It has grown to connect everyone.
Thinking about NCNW’s growth makes Denton emotional, she said, and humbles her.
Gaining Recognition
With nearly 150 members, she credits its current success to Hill.
“Of course, I can’t credit growing this organization alone,” Hill said. “My members play a huge part of telling their friends and family about our sisterhood, what we stand for and the positive things we’re doing in/for our community.”
She said she tries to create bonds and relationships with members as she recognizes their contributions to NCNW and the community.
At the state conference in Savannah, the local NCNW won the Dorothy Height Change Makers Award and a separate award for having the most members for Fiscal Year 2018-19.
"This moment was truly indescribable," Hill said. "It just shows that we are continuing to impact our community in a positive way, and we are on the right track of continuing to make a difference one day at a time as the change makers we are."
Criteria for the Change Makers award is based on membership engagement, recruitment initiative and health relevance to the African-American community.
Denton said witnessing NCNW’s progression is rewarding.
“It makes me feel like people get it, people understand the importance of NCNW in the community so they understand the impact that we’re trying to make and that we’re still making,” she said.
Community Service
Aside from its reunion and annual mother-daughter brunch, NCNW is made up of various committees such as entrepreneurial and economic empowerment, hospitality, bylaws, community and program fundraising, education and Bethune health committee.
It hosts an annual SELFIE Conference which focuses on success, education, leadership, finances, innovation and empowerment.
“NCNW has become a true movement over the years with numerous changes,” Hill said. “We are definitely women ‘fortified by the past, focused on the future.’”
The organization includes a collegiate section at Valdosta State University, which Denton oversees as national vice president of collegiate members and members younger than 40.
Hill’s future plans consist of strengthening NCNW’s local youth mentoring opportunities, collaborating with other organizations and continuing Bethune’s legacy and initiatives, she said.
At the top of her plans is to intensify the sisterhood that is NCNW.
Saying Goodbye
The nonprofit recently lost one of its sisters.
Tanyala Calloway, 49, died in late May.
Calloway served on the organization’s executive board as chaplain and was heavily involved overall, Hill said.
“I’m getting teary-eyed just thinking about Mrs. Tan, as I always called her. She was truly a prayer warrior,” she said.
“We’ve coped with her death the best way we’ve known how just by offering support to both her family and to each other. She is a person that will never be forgotten, and she will continue to hold a special place in our hearts ... We can never replace Tan, but we continue to demonstrate her love.”
Member Testimonials
Katrina Royal, member since 2012
"I joined because of the vision of the local section and felt it was necessary that I lend my skills, talents and time to an organization that was advocating for the betterment of our community."
Yurshema Flanders, member since 2015
"I joined this organization because after researching the organization I found that they were extremely active in the community, which was right up my alley. The initiatives they have in place all centers around helping families. The more I am involved with NCNW, the more I want to be. Women and some men working together for the betterment of the community. I love it."
