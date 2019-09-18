Service with a Smile

Submitted PhotoService with a Smile, a student-created and student-led community service club at Hahira Middle School, collaborated with the Langdale family to serve as a drop-off location for the Abaco Bahamas Hurricane Relief. Students anxiously awaited the hurricane to make landfall on the mainland. After it did not and they saw the devastation Hurricane Dorian left behind in the Bahamas, they wanted to lend a helping hand. After raising $1,500 for Mexico Beach, Fla., last year following Hurricane Michael, they knew they could make a difference. Carolina Moore, club sponsor and seventh-grade teacher, reached out to the Langdale family, who had already organized a relief effort, and offered to help. Students passed out flyers and announced on the news they were collecting supplies to help those in need. Donations will continue to be collected throughout the month of September.