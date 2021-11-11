VALDOSTA – Servants of God with Open Arms will host its 10th Annual Celebration Dinner with a HAT auction, 6 p.m., Nov. 13, Austin Steakhouse.
SOGWOA is a 501c3 nonprofit, community organization that provides aid, assistance and support to families dealing with terminal illness, organizers said in a statement.
Terminal illnesses, such as cancer, muscular dystrophy, amnesia/dementia, sarcoidosis and a host of other illnesses do not discriminate, they added. Nor does SOGWOA.
When terminal illness hits, it affects every member of a family.
This organization provides support to any family in the Valdosta community that expresses need, organizers said.
"This need may include financial, emotional, care giving, relief time for a caregiver or simply support via prayer," organizers said. "A patient/client (or family member) would contact the organization to request assistance. If qualified a written request for assistance must be completed before the organization is able to move forward/provide support."
