VALDOSTA – Servants of God with Open Arms presents “HATitude,” 1-3 p.m., April 30, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
Event proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization to provide financial support to families and persons in the community dealing with terminal illness, organizers said in a statement, adding participants are asked to wear their “best” hat to model. Refreshments, "an afternoon of fun and fellowship," with prizes offered.
To make reservations, purchase tickets ($10, adults; $5, children) or make a donation, call or text (229) 460-9019 or (229) 506-2444 by Friday, April 22.
