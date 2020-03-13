VALDOSTA – Coastal Plain Area, EOA, will accept appointment calls for cooling assistance for senior citizens aged 65 or older.
Enrollment starts April 1 through May 1, or until all of the appointment slots have been filled, Coastal Plains representatives said.
Sign-up begins 6 p.m., April 1, for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner counties.
All applicants must bring certain items to the appointment in order to be seen:
• For all household members who are 18 years old or older: Proof of income for all.
• Household members of the past 30 days.
• Social Security cards for each person in the household.
• Current month’s heating bill (electric, gas, propane) for the household.
• 18 years old or older: Current/valid proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state-issued picture identification such as driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.).
• If receiving SSI, Social Security, pension, VA benefits, or worker’s compensation, the 2019 award letter is required. Bank statements for Social Security only can be accepted.
Call (229) 351-4936, listen to the voice prompts, enter information and choose appointment date and time.
"Make sure you don’t hang up too soon or the system will not assign you an appointment and you will not have one," representatives said "Please do not schedule an appointment in a county that you do not live in because it will have to be cancelled and you will not have an appointment. You must sign up in the county you live in. Please note: You will not be able to make duplicate appointments."
Appointments can be made by telephone or by visiting online at http://coastalplain.cascheduler.com.
