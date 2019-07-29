WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) applauded the Senate’s confirmation of Stephen Dickson of Atlanta to serve a term of five years as administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.
As administrator, Dickson will also serve as chairman of the Air Traffic Services Committee for the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“I applaud the Senate’s vote today and have full confidence in Capt. Steve Dickson’s commitment to aviation safety,” Isakson said. “Representing a state that is home to the world’s busiest airport, one of the world’s largest airlines and manufacturers of business and military aircraft, I’m committed to American aviation. I believe that Capt. Dickson’s extensive experience in the industry, including as an F-15 fighter pilot and with Delta Air Lines, will serve him well in this new role.”
“From serving as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force, to heading up operations for one of the world’s largest airlines, Capt. Dickson has extensive experience in the aviation industry,” Perdue said. “He is a capable leader with a proven ability to manage large organizations. At Delta, Capt. Dickson worked to improve safety standards, and he is committed to ensuring aviation safety remains the FAA’s top priority. Capt. Dickson is the right man for the job, and I know he will continue to make Georgia proud in this new role.”
Isakson, who was not present for the vote as he continued his recovery in Marietta from four fractured ribs suffered earlier in July, previously met with Dickson in Washington, D.C., May 8 and indicated his support for Dickson’s confirmation in the official Senate record. Perdue joined a majority of senators in voting for Dickson’s confirmation, and the nomination passed by a vote of 52-40.
Dickson’s nomination was announced March 19 and sent to the Senate April 11. His hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee was held May 15, and his nomination was advanced by the committee July 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.