VALDOSTA — A Georgia senator has introduced legislation he says will improve housing conditions at military bases.
“I have visited bases across Georgia and the housing conditions are sometimes shameful,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. “This legislative package would restore the housing allowance that service members deserve, provide greater transparency for how the annual allowance is calculated, identify ways to increase military homeownership and incentivize private developers to help build housing for our military families.”
Earlier this year, Warnock asked the Department of Defense for plans on oversight of Balfour Beatty Communities, an operator of housing facilities at 55 military bases, including Moody Air Force Base.
Balfour Beatty pleaded guilty in December to defrauding the federal government through false data regarding maintenance and customer satisfaction “to fraudulently induce the service branches to pay Performance Incentive Fees which BBC had not earned and to which BBC was not entitled,” according to the plea agreement.
Company employees also led the military to think that maintenance issues raised by residents “were being addressed in a timely manner, when in fact many were not,” the agreement said.
The company agreed to pay $65 million in fines and restitution.
A representative of the company told The Valdosta Daily Times that Balfour Beatty oversees about 100 “newer” homes for Moody, including the Mission Creek gated housing area. The settlement did not mention Moody Air Force Base.
“We are committed to the health, safety and well-being of all of our residents and have clearly established channels for reporting housing issues. Our units at Moody Air Force Base were recently constructed and boast high levels of satisfaction amongst our residents. We encourage our residents to report any housing conditions of concern,” according to a statement from the company.
In a telephone interview, Warnock did not name any specific problems at housing in question.
The base housing allowance Warnock referred to was reduced in 2015 for budgetary reasons, the senator said. He wants to see it restored to previous levels.
“Across the country, enlisted grades in the military are not able to keep up with housing costs,” said Tim Carroll, Valdosta City Council member for District 5 and former chairman of the Greater Lowndes Planning Commission. “They’re finding some leases on renewal jumping $300-$400, forcing some difficult decisions.”
Another part of Warnock’s legislative package would order a DoD study to identify barriers to home ownership for service members.
“I grew up in a military family,” said Larry Hanson, executive director and chief executive officer of the Georgia Municipal Association and former Valdosta city manager. “My father bought a home every time we moved.”
Families with children are more likely to want to buy a home, Hanson said, as are those assigned to a location for multi-year postings, as opposed to six-month postings.
“We sell (home ownership) as the American Dream,” Hanson said. “The government promotes it as a means of growing wealth.”
Carroll said Moody needs more housing inventory. Warnock’s legislation includes wording to encourage private developers to build more housing for service members.
“Valdosta has many good builders who would step up,” he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
