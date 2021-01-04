Senate runoff Tuesday

VALDOSTA – Georgians still have time to vote in what some have called the most influential Senate race in history.
The Georgia election is not only for state representation in the Senate but for control of the Senate.
The Tuesday, Jan. 5, election will decide whether the Senate majority will remain in Republican control or if the Senate will be split 50-50 GOP and Democrat with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris having a tie-breaking vote.
Specifically, voters will decide between incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff as well as incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democrat challenger.
None of the candidates garnered the necessary 50% plus one vote needed to win in the November election leading to the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff and the attention of the nation.
In past elections, Georgia would have been assumed to vote for the Republican candidates. But the Senate races are in play after Georgia went blue in November by casting enough ballots to give its Electoral College votes to Joe Biden – the first time Georgia has gone with a Democrat presidential candidate since 1992.
The state has already seen record numbers of early voting in a runoff race.
Lowndes County is no exception.
Even with breaks for holidays during the three-week early voting period, 20,097 registered voters cast ballots in person, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections. Lowndes also received 7,237 absentee ballots by mail, according to the election board.
Voting runs 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
