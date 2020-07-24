Senate defense bill would protect Moody A-10s

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate passed a defense spending bill for Fiscal Year 2021 Thursday that includes protections for politically sensitive planes based at Moody Air Force Base, although the bill may face a fight at the White House.
The $740 billion spending bill must be reconciled with a House defense bill passed earlier this month before going to the president’s desk.
Although the Senate bill doesn’t mention specific earmarks for Moody, it does shield the A-10 “Warthog” ground attack aircraft fleet from being disposed of during FY21.
"The secretary of defense may not during Fiscal Year 2021 divest or retire any A-10 aircraft, in order to ensure ongoing capabilities to counter violent extremism and provide close air support and combat search and rescue in accordance with the National Defense Strategy," the bill states.
The A-10C is the Air Force's only low-level ground attack aircraft. Moody has 49 A-10Cs in two squadrons, making up the 23rd Fighter Group, the Air Force's largest Warthog group.
In 2014, then-Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel proposed retiring the fleet of low-flying tank-killer planes for an estimated savings of $3.5 billion during a five-year period.
In 2016, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter postponed the planned retirement of the planes. He cited the Warthog’s success in strikes against ISIS forces as a factor in the decision.
The Department of Defense originally planned to replace the A-10C with the new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The F-35 project is behind schedule, over budget and still has not started full production.
Last year, plans arose in the Senate to keep the A-10C flying through 2030.
Elsewhere in Georgia, the Senate bill would provide $71 million for construction at Fort Gillem and $89 million for construction at Fort Gordon, plus $17 million for an energy conservation project at Fort Benning.
Both of the House and Senate spending bills contain provisions that would force the military to rename bases named for Confederate military figures, as well as remove all signs, memorials and other reminders of the Confederacy.
President Donald Trump opposes the renaming of bases, and has threatened to veto any bill that requires it.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.