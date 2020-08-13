Sen. Perdue visits Lowndes County

VALDOSTA — One of Georgia’s U.S. senators visited Lowndes County Wednesday, talking with local businessmen about federal efforts to help small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., started the day with a visit to Moody Air Force Base, where he met with unit commanders and observed the base’s efforts to contain the pandemic’s effects.
“I was amazed at how few cases (Moody) had,” he said.
Later, he consulted with Chris Manwell and Randy DeCoudres, owners of Friends Grille and Bar in Valdosta, about the Paycheck Protection Program, a Small Business Administration loan program intended to help firms keep their staffs employed in the face of the pandemic.
Aside from Friends, Manwell and DeCoudres also own Woodstack Barbecue and the Salty Snapper in Valdosta.
About 75% of the staff of the three restaurants had to be laid off at one point. All three eateries together employ about 155 people, according to a statement from Perdue’s office.
Manwell and DeCoudres tried to help their employees’ families by offering hot meals daily.
A Paycheck Protection Program loan helped the two restaurant owners rehire their entire staff.
“This is what America is,” the senator said. “These people are the epitome, really, of the American Dream, number one, but also of the free market system. … They’re putting their own money at risk every day and employ people.”
“When times get tough, it’s more important than ever to look after your neighbor. I think that’s what makes South Georgia so special,” DeCoudres said. “We’re grateful for the work Sen. Perdue has done at the federal level to help provide timely relief for small businesses like ours.”
The paycheck program still has about $130 billion to distribute, Perdue said. The stalemate in Congress for a second round of major COVID-19 financial relief won’t affect that money, but is blocking efforts to “plus-up” the program by another $200 billion, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
