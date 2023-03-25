MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — One of Georgia’s senators visited Moody Air Force Base Friday, talking about planned “upgrades” for the base.
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., met with base officials and local civic leaders.
Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson thanked Ossoff for his support of Valdosta’s on-demand public transit system, saying the senator had promoted Valdosta’s model of public transportation on a national stage.
Ossoff said Moody provides “invaluable service to the defense of the United States.”
Among the improvements the senator said were planned for Moody:
— New facilities for Moody’s mission of combat rescue operations, including upgraded HH-60W “Whiskey” helicopters for the 41st Rescue Squadron and ramps and aprons for the new helicopters.
— A new ops center for the 23rd Security Forces Squadron, which trains and deploys security personnel for worldwide Air Force base operations.
— A new ops center for the base’s pararescue personnel. Moody Air Force Base is home to the 38th Rescue Squadron, providing rescue and medical support for downed air crews.
Ossoff said other projects are also in the works for Moody.
