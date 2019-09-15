VALDOSTA – The tune of sewing machines captured the ear.
Stray needles and pin cushions laid across the long, wide table.
Light chatter filled the costume shop while students busied themselves with crafting works of art for a good cause Thursday.
A Valdosta State University costume construction class is aiming to make an impact by creating floral-designed dresses to send to little girls in Africa.
The course project was the concept of Chalise Ludlow, assistant professor of theatre and resident costume designer and technician.
It was while working at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga as a costume lecturer in 2018 that Ludlow became inspired to partake in the Little Dresses for Africa project.
“It was so much fun because there’s a good feeling that happens when you do service,” she said. “I love this project.”
Her support of the program inspired her aunt who had young girls at a summer camp participate.
“I’m all about sharing this and getting other people involved,” Ludlow said.
Upon joining the theatre staff recently, she introduced the Little Dresses for Africa project to VSU.
“My hope is that I inspire people here to think beyond themselves and think beyond America or just think beyond their personal needs and the needs of others” she said.
Ludlow and her students are making 11 dresses.
Among the 10 students is Karlee Causey, a senior music and theatre major, who said the experience is humbling.
“You’ve gotta keep in mind that we take our life for granted. We really have the good life but some of these children, even adults, they just don’t have the necessities of life,” she said, “so just to get the opportunity just to help, it’s nice. Having the opportunity to help someone else is the best thing in the world.”
Some students, such as Ashley Fletcher, a senior theatre production major, said she hopes the recipients find joy in owning the garments, a handful of small dresses they can call theirs.
Fletcher said being engaged in the project helps build a sense of community.
Ali Nicholson is a junior theatre production major. She said while the feeling of making her dress is incredible, it’s incomparable to how the young girl in Africa will feel when she gets it.
She’s not simply fashioning a garment that someone will receive and wear. She’s providing clothing the recipient otherwise may not have.
“I would hope that my small action can lead to someone feeling really good about themselves and having that self-esteem, especially in a young girl that’s growing and surrounded by societal things of never being pretty enough,” Nicholson said.
In theatre, students typically create costumes for themselves to entertain and perform.
The Little Dresses for Africa project offers a more “real-world application,” Nicholson said.
Sonte Davis, a senior sociology major, said she feels the girls in Africa will feel empowered and appreciative.
“I just know they’re going to be excited to see these dresses come to place, especially (since) we’re making it with all the love we can and we’re doing the best we can,” she said.
Causey’s hope is the African girl who receives her dress understands there are people in the world who love her, she said.
The class project is a way to spread love and joy without expecting anything in return, she said.
“Even though we don’t know any of these children, we’re all God’s children and we all should be helpful,” Causey said.
To the small child who’ll get her dress, Causey would tell her she’s beautiful, smart and can do anything she wishes.
“Stay true to yourself, be the best person you can be and good things will come (your) way,” she said.
She said she is blessed that Ludlow allows her class to participate in project.
Ludlow said she wants to make a local impact with the project by giving to shelters, though she plans to diversify the donations beyond a dress to include blankets or quilts.
She’s been busy preparing for upcoming theatre shows but plans to start the local project in coming weeks.
“We’re looking for something that is doable, that we have the resources for and can be helpful in the community,” Ludlow said.
Until then, the VSU students will continue to build their “little dresses for Africa.”
