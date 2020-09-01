MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A Moody Air Force Base airman has been honored for saving two people from a house fire.
Tech. Sgt. Johnathan O’Connor received the Air Force Commendation Medal in a ceremony last month at the base, according to a statement from Moody.
The fire occurred at a home near the base May 1, according to Moody AFB’s public affairs unit.
On the evening of the fire, O’Connor stepped outside his own home nearby to take a phone call when he saw the blaze at a small guest house. He called 911 as he ran over to the fire and, as the fire department arrived, got an elderly couple out of the main house before alerting neighbors.
“I was knocking on other people's doors to wake them up because their houses were close,” he said in the statement. “The couple had a bunch of wood, tools and flammable items that were close to the fire, so I helped get all of it out of the path of the fire.”
“(O’Connor’s) selfless actions are indicative of what the military stands for,” said Lt. Col. Jordan Hrupek, 23rd OSS commander. “Putting others before yourself, putting your safety on the line to ensure the safety of others who may not be able to look out for themselves — that is our call as members of a uniformed service. It shows that he is truly a selfless American citizen and (airman). Regardless of what the situation calls for, all airmen must be ready to respond. O’Connor went above and beyond what was required, or even expected, of an average citizen and delivered for the community in their time of need."
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
