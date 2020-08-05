SEEDS grows with Google

VALDOSTA – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the way small businesses operate.
The SEEDS Center at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce recently partnered with Congressman Buddy Carter and the Connected Commerce Council to present a virtual workshop for small businesses, chamber officials said in a statement.
The Grow with Google presentation educated business owners how digital resources can keep them connected with their customers – and find new ones – even during a time of economic disruption.
"Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, small businesses have increased their reliance on digital tools, and these skills are increasingly necessary for businesses to thrive," chamber officials said. "We thank tech companies for providing this invaluable training, and we hope that they continue to invest in the Lowndes County community."
For more information on opportunities presented by the SEEDS Business Resource Center, contact Betty Morgan, (229) 247-8100, ext. 234.
