VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present Medicare Fraud and More, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Health Sciences and Business Administration Building Auditorium.
The event is free of charge and open to the public, university officials said.
Clint A. Bush, resident agent in charge of the United States Secret Service’s Albany, Georgia, Resident Office, will discuss the investigative missions of the Secret Service, from enforcing counterfeiting laws to safeguarding the payment and financial systems of the United States across a wide range of financial and computer-based crimes, university officials said.
He will discuss how the Secret Service uses multi-disciplined forensic experts, investigative experts and intelligence analysts to provide rapid response and critical information in support of financial analysis, infrastructure protection and criminal investigations, university officials said.
Bush’s career with the Secret Service has spanned more than two decades and includes assignments in the New York Field Office, the Vice Presidential Protection Division and Secret Service Headquarters’ Office of Protective Operations.
Medicare Fraud and More is part of VSU’s recognition of the University System of Georgia’s Ethics Awareness Week Nov. 11-17. The full list of activities may be found at https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/audit/.
Ethics Awareness Week is part of a comprehensive Ethics and Compliance Program. The program includes a system-level ethics policy and code of conduct, on-board ethics training, periodic ethics refresher training, compliance audits, special reviews and an ethics and compliance reporting hotline, university officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.