The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Thomas County in south central Georgia... Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia... Southeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pavo, or 13 miles northwest of Quitman, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Pavo around 515 PM EDT. Moultrie around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hollis, Barwick, Spence Airport, Autreyville and Berlin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 3085 8368 3087 8382 3114 8378 3115 8358 TIME...MOT...LOC 2104Z 191DEG 19KT 3091 8373 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
