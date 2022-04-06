From the National Weather Service:

Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
739 PM EDT Wed Apr 6 2022

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Central Lowndes County in south central Georgia...

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 739 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located near I-75 At Exit 16, or 8 miles south of Valdosta,
  moving east at 20 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
  central Lowndes County, including the following locations...
  Dasher, I-75 At Exit 11, Valdosta Regional Airport and Naylor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

