Tornado Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 906 PM EDT Wed Apr 6 2022 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central Brooks County in south central Georgia... * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 906 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Boston, or 11 miles east of Thomasville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Pavo around 915 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Morven, Barney and Barwick. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
