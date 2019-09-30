VALDOSTA — Another man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Jaquarius Holsendolph, 21, faces a felony murder charge, three counts of felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
Holsendolph was arrested Sunday, Sept. 29, without incident and is being held in the Lowndes County Jail, according to the report issued Monday afternoon.
The homicide occurred at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23 when police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Mary Street on a 911 call saying two people had been shot, according to the statement.
The two people were in a car and police removed them from the vehicle to provide first aid; firefighters and EMS arrived as well, the statement said.
Ahmad Fredrick, an 18-year-old Valdosta resident, was killed, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The other person in the car was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. Personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene.
Investigators determined the pair were shot while traveling in the 1100 block of Melody Lane; evidence at this location was found confirming the shooting took place there, the police statement said.
Thursday, Sept. 26, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Shaivon Edwards in connection with the homicide, according to the statement. Edwards turned himself in to police Friday, the statement said.
Edwards is being held in the Lowndes County Jail on charges of felony murder, three counts of felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the police statement said.
During the investigation, Tawanya Postell and Ashia Edwards were charged with providing false statements to law enforcement, which hindered the detectives with their investigation, the statement said.
The case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
