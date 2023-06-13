VALDOSTA – A second suspect was arrested earlier this week in the shooting of three people on May 19 on Knox Drive, police said.
Jeremy Irvine, 19, of Valdosta is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Tuesday.
Jeremiah Elijah Scott, 19, also known as “Bang Out,” faced arrest warrants on two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated battery and two felony counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, according to an earlier police statement.
On May 19, three men were found shot along the 2400 block of Knox Drive.
“When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim, a 21-year-old male, with multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement released a few days after the incident. “As officers were providing first aid to him, other officers located a 28-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, who had gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.”
Officers found two firearms near where the three men were found, police said. One of the firearms had been reported as stolen with the Valdosta Police Department.
At 4 a.m. Friday, May 26, police received information that Scott was in a 1700 block Williams Street apartment. He was taken into custody without incident.
On May 31, detectives seized several guns in the Ora Lee West housing development; they spoke with a suspect, who had two guns in his possession, according to the police statement released Tuesday.
Shell casings found at the Knox Drive shooting scene matched one of these guns; Irvine was taken into custody without incident Monday, police said.
The investigation continues, police added.
