Second Moody child-care staffer tests positive for COVID-19

VALDOSTA – A second staff member for the Child Development Center at Moody Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19, the base announced this week.
The center will be closed until Monday, July 13, or "until cleared by public health," according to a social media post on the 23rd Wing Commander's page. While the staff member had contact with other center employees, the person did not have contact with children, the announcement stated.
"However, this staff member had contact with other staff members who care for children. Parents of those children and fellow staff will be contacted if contact tracing shows a child may have been exposed," the statement read.
Moody announced a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week. According to its statement, the base believes the two cases are unrelated.
"Contact tracing conducted by 23rd Medical Group’s Public Health Team shows no link. Each employee is believed to have contracted the virus from different social situations/events during off-duty hours," base personnel stated.
Center employees with symptoms or those who have come in contact with COVID-19 positive patients are in the process of being tested. This includes employees who did not have prolonged contact with the second staff member who tested positive, according to the base.
The center was cleaned and sanitized and will reopen when public health experts assess and recommend it is safe to do so, the base announced.
Moody states it has prioritized the health of its airmen and their families, as well as center staff members. Base commanders will support work and family schedules as needed, according to the statement.
Base members are encouraged to follow guidance set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which includes social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining personal hygiene.
Anyone with medical concerns regarding children should contact the 23rd Medical Group Pediatrics Clinic, (229) 257-2778.
