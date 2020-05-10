LAKELAND, Ga. — Lanier County has suffered its second COVID-19 related death, according to health officials.
The death, reported Saturday, was of a 71-year-old hospitalized man who had underling health issues, according to the latest update from the South Health District.
Lanier’s previous COVID-19 death, reported April 14, was a 75-year-old woman, also hospitalized and also with underling health issues, the update shows.
Aside from the deaths, Lanier County has 11 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
