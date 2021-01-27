Second Harvest's food giveaway returns

VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia is sponsoring the year's first Valdosta food distribution Saturday, the agency announced this month.
The event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., Jan. 30, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Organizers ask recipients not to arrive to the site before 4:30 a.m. "or risk being sent to the back of the line," the agency stated.
No identification or proof of income is required, organizers stated.
Food is available as supplies last, organizers stated.
Visit facebook.com/SecondHarvestSGA for more information.
