VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia hosts another food-distribution event.
It's scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
No identification or proof of income is required, organizers stated. Food is given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
There is a two-box maximum per car with one box per household. Each household must have an adult present, organizers said.
Food will be placed in trunks and not in the passenger side due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
Call (888) 453-4143 with any questions.
