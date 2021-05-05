Second Harvest to feed residents

VALDOSTA – A food giveaway is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Second Harvest of South Georgia has been sponsoring the giveaways for the past several months.
Organizers ask residents to not arrive before 4 a.m.
Child nutrition boxes will be available only for eligible families, according to organizers.
Spanish language services will be available, according to organizers.
Distributions are also planned in Tifton at 7:30 a.m., May 15, 1392 Whiddon Mill Road, and in Thomasville at 7:30 a.m., May 22, 4686 U.S. Highway 84.
Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.
