VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia plans another food distribution this week.
The giveaway is sponsored 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Donations are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. No identification or proof of income is required, organizers said.
Recipients will get one box per household with a two-box maximum per car. An adult from each household must be present, organizers said.
Food boxes cannot be placed in the car’s passenger side but will placed in the trunk due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.
