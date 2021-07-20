VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia sponsors a food giveaway 7 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Along with pantry boxes, child nutritional boxes will be distributed, according to organizers.
In February, Second Harvest announced the nonprofit would be able to distribute the child nutritional boxes thanks to a state grant from the Georgia Nutrition Assistance Program.
In the past, Second Harvest stated eligible families are those receiving or transitioning off of temporary assistance for needy families, receiving supplemental nutrition assistance program or EBT benefits, qualifying for PeachCare for Kids, receiving free or reduced school lunches or living in public housing or Section 8 housing.
Staff also previously stated criteria includes families with children living in their homes who are 17 years old or younger, residents who make $8 per hour or less, families who receive benefits through the emergency food assistance program, residents who get Medicaid, as well as Women, Infant and Children’s benefits.
Proof of eligibility must be shown at the distribution such as a PeachCare for Kids card, an EBT food stamp card or a student identification card for a local school system.
Forms must be completed at the distribution.
Food donations will be given out to two households per car, according to organizers.
Assistance for people who speak Spanish will be available, organizers stated.
Aside from its Valdosta event, Second Harvest will also sponsor a food distribution in Tifton. The event is held 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31, University of Georgia Conference Center, 15 RDC Road.
Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.
