VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia plans a food distribution 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
The nonprofit representatives have asked in the past that no one arrive before 4:30 a.m.
Distributed items may include pantry boxes and child nutritional boxes, according to organizers.
Proof of eligibility must be shown at the distribution such as a PeachCare for Kids card, an EBT food stamp card or a student identification card for a local school system to get the child nutritional boxes.
Forms must be completed at the distribution.
Food donations will be given out to two households per car, according to organizers.
Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.
