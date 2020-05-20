VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia plans an emergency food distribution 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Valdosta High School, 4950 Inner Perimeter Road.
It is the third distribution since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food items are donated on a first-come, first-serve basis. No identification or proof of income is required, according to organizers.
One box is given per household with a two-box maximum per car. Adults of each household must be present, organizers said.
Food cannot be placed in the car’s passenger seat and will be put in the trunk.
Distributions are also planned for Tifton – 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture, 1392 Whiddon Mill Road – and in Thomasville – 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at 4686 U.S. Highway 84.
Call (229) 244-2678 for more information.
