Second Harvest sponsors food giveaway

VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Harvest has planned another food distribution for the community.
The event is 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
The organization will give away food items not given away at previous distributions; the regional food bank has been holding similar events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing director.
Donations include a shelf-stable pantry box, a mixed fresh vegetable box, an assorted meat box, frozen chicken patties, cheese, potatoes, milk and rice.
McCall said boxes may vary.
Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis. No identification or proof of income is required, according to organizers.
One box per household is given with a two-box maximum per vehicle. An adult from each household must be present, according to organizers.
Food cannot be placed in the passenger side of the car due to the pandemic, organizers said. Residents are asked to be prepared to open their trunks.
Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.
