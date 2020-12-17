VALDOSTA – Second Harvest has planned its final food distributions of the year.
The agency sponsors the giveaway 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Organizers ask recipients to not arrive prior to 4:30 a.m.
"When you do, you may interfere with our ability to get set up and running. You may be asked to move to the back of the line if you do," organizers stated on a social media post.
Food is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and no identification or proof of income is required, according to the agency.
Boxes will be donated one per household with a two-box maximum per car, organizers said. An adult from each household must be present.
Food will be placed in car trunks.
A second distribution is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., Dec. 21, at 4684 U.S. 84, Thomasville.
Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.