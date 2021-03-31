Second Harvest provides food assistance

VALDOSTA – Residents will get food assistance at Second Harvest of South Georgia's next grocery distribution.
The agency hosts a giveaway 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Organizers ask that no one arrive before 4 a.m.
Supplies are given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eligibility is required for child nutritional boxes. Proof of eligibility can be a PeachCare for Kids card, an EBT food stamp card or a student identification card for a local school system.
Eligible families are those receiving or transitioning off of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or EBT benefits, qualifying for PeachCare for Kids, receiving free or reduced school lunches or living in public housing or Section 8 housing.
Criteria also includes families with children living in their home who are 17 years old or younger, residents who make $8 per hour or less, families who receive benefits through the Emergency Food Assistance Program, residents who get Medicaid, as well as Women, Infant and Children’s benefits.
Forms must be completed at the distribution.
Assistance is available for residents who speak Spanish, organizers said.
Visit facebook.com/SecondHarvestSGA for more information.
