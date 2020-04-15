VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia is sponsoring a second food distribution to assist residents who’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution is 8 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Eliza McCall, agency chief marketing officer, said Second Harvest anticipates serving 2,000 households.
"We have already served more than 5,000 families across South Georgia through our emergency box distributions," she said. "In smaller communities where we are not holding large events, we are working directly with community leaders to provide boxes for those families."
Food is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and no identification or proof of income is required for the giveaway Friday, according to organizers.
Second Harvest also has a food distribution planned for Thomasville at 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, at Thomas County Central High School, 4686 US-84.
Another one will be in Tifton at 8 a.m. Friday, May 1, at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture, 1392 Whiddon Mill Road.
Anyone needing food assistance can text GETHELP to (619) 870-1680, according to organizers.
