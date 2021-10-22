VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia is planning two more food distributions for the rest of the year, the agency announced this week.
The next distribution is 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
The nonprofit representatives have asked in the past that no one arrive before 4:30 a.m.
Food donations will be given out to two households per car, according to organizers.
The final Valdosta distribution for the year is scheduled for Nov. 23. A location has not been released.
Second Harvest announced upcoming food distributions on Nov. 13 in Tifton and Nov. 20 in Thomasville.
Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.
