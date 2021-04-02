VALDOSTA – After a year of being closed to volunteers, Second Harvest of South Georgia welcomes them back to its warehouse this week.
The public can begin volunteering at the food bank, 1411 Harbin Circle, starting April 1, the agency announced on social media this week.
Throughout the pandemic, Second Harvest has been solely depending on the Georgia Army National Guard for assistance.
"For years, we have relied heavily on volunteer labor to help us achieve our mission," Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing officer, said. "When our volunteer supply dried up as a result of the pandemic, the National Guard has stepped in and filled that gap for us. We are excited to be able to welcome volunteers back to the food bank. We will be restarting the volunteer program on a very limited basis initially and will expand it when we can do so safely and efficiently."
COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Personal protection equipment is required, social distancing will be practiced and participants are limited, according to the agency.
No walk-ins are being accepted and advanced registration is required.
People have to be at least 18 years old to volunteer. Teens ages 15-17 can volunteer but must be with an adult.
Volunteer opportunities are available from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Visit feedingsga.org/donate-time to register.
