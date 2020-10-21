VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia brings another food distribution to the city this week.
The agency sponsors the giveaway 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
Organizers ask recipients not to arrive prior to 4 a.m., said Eliza McCall, chief marketing officer.
"Do not move our tape, cones or traffic signs. When folks arrive prior to 4 a.m., it slows us down and creates traffic issues. We need the community's help in this matter," organizers said.
Food is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and no identification or proof of income is required, according to organizers.
Boxes will be donated one per household with a two-box maximum per car, organizers said. An adult from each household must be present.
Food will be placed in car trunks.
Call (888) 453-4143 for more information.
