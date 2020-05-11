VALDOSTA — A second staff member at Valdosta State Prison has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the prison system’s website.
The Georgia Department of Corrections’ website shows two positive cases among the prison’s staff and no reported cases or deaths from the virus among inmates.
Cases among prison workers are self-reported; in past interviews, the corrections department has said it does not have the right to obtain medical information of employees, but if a worker self-reports a case of the coronavirus, the department does "ask for a copy of the results when possible."
In order to be cleared to work again, employees who report a positive test for COVID-19 must provide a doctor's note to the corrections department indicating they are cleared to work and will be allowed back into the facility, according to the corrections department.
The first case at Valdosta State Prison, involving a security staffer, was reported May 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.