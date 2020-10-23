Second Brooks County murder victim identified

QUITMAN — Authorities have identified the second victim in a double murder case in Brooks County.
The second victim in the shooting case has been identified as Deshaun Lamar Scott, 36, of Cleveland, Ohio, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement released Friday.
The other victim was identified Thursday as John Timothy Thompson, 56, of East Liverpool, Ohio.
Kenny Pruitt, 36, of Cleveland, Ohio, is charged with two counts each of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.
Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey asked the GBI to investigate two males who had been shot and killed on Emerson Road near Grooverville Road in south Brooks County.
Investigators believe Pruitt and three other men traveled to Quitman from the Cleveland area Sunday. One of the victims was traveling to the area to visit family members, and the others accompanied him on the trip, the GBI said.
Pruitt was arrested without incident and booked into the Brooks County Jail.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office was scheduled to perform autopsies of the two victims Friday.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said deputies from his office assisted the investigation, identifying one of the victims with the Rapid ID advanced fingerprinting system.
GBI agents and sheriff’s investigators are still working to determine what events led to the shooting. Anyone with information about this case should call the GBI Regional Office in Thomasville, (229) 225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, (229) 263-7558.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.