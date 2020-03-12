Search for Test: Doctor: COVID-19 test hard to find

VALDOSTA – When Dr. Betsy Backe took a family trip to Japan in February, she didn't think much about it.
When she started developing a sore throat in early March, she wanted to get tested for COVID-19.
While she does not have COVID-19, Backe discovered getting tested or determining how to be tested in South Georgia is easier said than done.
She began feeling better, even playing in a scheduled tennis tournament, but last Sunday evening, March 8, her nose began to run and Monday she began coughing.
There had been 17 days between her trip to Japan and symptoms, so COVID-19 naturally came to mind.
“I didn't want to be a physician and spreading this,” Backe said.
This began what she described as a two-and-a-half-hour odyssey of trying to figure out exactly what to do.
She stayed in her office with a mask on as she and staff began calling different places hoping to figure out how to get tested.
While it might seem that any doctor can order a test, Backe said that was not her experience.
The local lab preferred by her insurance did not have test materials. She was directed to her doctor for testing. Calling two urgent care centers, she learned they also did not have the ability to test.
The cost of local testing for the COVID-19, through an insurance provider or out-of-pocket, remains unknown, but the office of John J. King, commissioner for the Georgia insurance and safety fire, delivered a directive through a March 9 press release calling on insurers to waive cost-sharing for in-network provider offices, urgent care centers or emergency room visits for COVID-19 testing.
King's directive gave particular attention to high deductible plans and called on insurers to provide access to out-of network providers at an in-network rate.
For Backe, the health department directed her to a hotline, 1-866-782-4584; however, as is the case with so many hotlines, she made two calls but never spoke with a person.
Backe said people are supposed to wait until detecting symptoms then the decision will be made if a test can even be ordered.
“The test is labor intensive to do and they don't have a lot of them,” Backe said. “They're not just readily available. It's a two-day wait to even get a test in stock.”
As a medical professional, Backe knows how to navigate the health-care system but the process still took hours to figure out.
She said her only option appeared to be going to the ER, which left the potential of exposing people.
Eventually, she found a doctor who knew the protocol — testing through a process of elimination — with a rapid influenza A and B test and respiratory viral panel being performed. The tests determined Backe was not infected with COVID-19.
“I can only imagine how terrifying it'd be if you didn't have medical training,” Backe said of the process to get tested.
The South District Health Department's public information officer, Kristin Patten told The Valdosta Daily Times the DPH does not test for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning and suggested contacting the SGMC emergency department or a primary health-care provider for guidance.
South Georgia Medical Center walk-in lab reported Thursday morning it does not test for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and advised residents to call the local health department.
For more information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoC.index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.