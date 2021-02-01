Search continues for missing man

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department continues searching for a missing person and wants the public’s help finding him.
Derrick Lashune Evans, 26, of Valdosta has not been heard from since Nov. 7, the police said in statement. His disappearance is being investigated by police department detectives, the statement said.
Evans is described as a Black male, 5-foot-11 in height and weighing 198 pounds, with short, bright red/pink hair.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Evans, police ask they contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
