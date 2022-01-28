VALDOSTA – The Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the home of the Valdosta-Lowndes Literacy Project.
In fall 2019, the Rite Care Center for Communication Disorders at the Valdosta Speech and Hearing Clinic on the Valdosta State University campus kicked off the Valdosta-Lowndes Literacy Project with financial support from the Scottish Rite Foundation of Georgia and the Albany Valley.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson presented a proclamation, declaring Jan. 26 as Valdosta-Lowndes Literacy Day.
VSU Communication Sciences and Disorders students and faculty, Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason, representatives from the Boys and Girls Club, members and trustees of Scottish Rite Foundation of Georgia, were among the audience at the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Dr. Matthew Carter, VSU communication sciences and disorders department, said, “We have been trying to get this off of the ground for two years, but the pandemic forced us to shift our resources. After much ground work, we are finally ready to get it started.
“This program is an expansion of the literacy screenings and testing that we do for the school systems. It is certainly important to identify those who are struggling with learning to read and that is what we hope to accomplish with our screenings. However, simply knowing who is struggling and who is not doesn’t solve anyone’s problems. We want to be solutions oriented and we could think of no better way than to roll up our sleeves and to meet our neighbors within the community. This program is very much in line with our philosophy of taking the services to the people where they are instead of asking them to come to us."
Graduate students pursuing a master of education in communication disorders provide the services under the supervision of a licensed and credentialed speech-language pathologist. The students provide the services as part of the clinical practicum that is required for their degrees.
Raylee Lamb, VSU student-clinician, said, “The program has been a beneficial experience for myself and my classmates. This program has allowed us to follow the children’s progress and work with our professors to adapt our practices that best serve the student population.”
Carter said, as part of the groundwork, literacy screenings were provided to a large number of children who attend the Boys and Girls Club. Children who did not pass the screenings were recruited to participate in the program.
For the Valdosta-Lowndes Literacy Project, initially, all tutoring will be provided at the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta's 215 W. North St. location, with the hope to expand to other locations.
