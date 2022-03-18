SYLVESTER — Withlacoochee Lodge, Order of the Arrow, South Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America, had nine youth recently complete their Ordeal at Camp Osborn.
For more than 100 years, the Order of the Arrow has recognized Scouts who best exemplify the ideals of scouting and camping, Scouting representatives said in a statement. Scouts are elected by the piers and complete an "ordeal” consisting of a weekend of maintaining silence, receiving a small amount of food, working on camp improvement projects and sleeping alone in a remote part of camp.
The nine South Georgia youth who completed their Ordeal are:
Albany: Blaine Ellion, Reece Ellion, Hagan O. Rudolf.
Arabi: Sara L. Frost.
Hahira: Joseph H. Bell, Kaden G. Leisey.
Leesburg: Andrew Fill.
Valdosta: Dylan M. Radulski, James Brandon Ray.
Blaine and Reece Ellion of Albany are the first siblings to complete their Ordeal together in the history of Withlacoochee Lodge, Scouting representatives said.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia.
For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/
