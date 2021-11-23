LAKELAND — Boys Scouts South Georgia Council held its annual Camp Service Day this fall at both Camp Osborn in Worth County and Camp Patten in Lanier County.
More than 130 scouts attended from troops in Albany, Americus, Cordele, Fitzgerald, Hahira, Lakeland, Leesburg, Sylvester, Tifton and Valdosta, scouting representatives said in a statement.
Ongoing repairs were made to the camps and the camps were readied for the fall camping season.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia.
For more information on scouting in South Georgia, visit https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
