Scouts collect food for S.Ga.

VALDOSTA – Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout troops from the South Georgia Council conducted their annual "Scouting For Food" campaign recently.
The Scouts took bags of food donated to local food pantries and churches to help people in need, Scouting representatives said in a statement.
This year, they collected and distributed approximately 4,000 items of food across 28 counties in South Georgia, with more than 2,400 items being donated in the Valdosta area.
