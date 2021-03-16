VALDOSTA – Scouting in South Georgia produced 30 Eagle Scouts in 2020.
They are Landan Reeve Allen of Troop 426 Stockton, Jeremy Blakely of Troop 11 Albany, Caleb Jonathan Boswell of Troop 403 Valdosta, Joshua Andrew Boswell of Troop 403 Valdosta, Kaleb Chance Carroll of Troop 62 Tifton, Brystan Carthon of Troop 11 Albany, Kenneth Forester Clark of Troop 454 Nashville, Alex Crist of Troop 415 Valdosta, Levi Jacob Demott of Troop 3 Albany, Stephen Tillman Dew of Troop 1 Albany, Andrew A Dingler of Troop 21 Americus, Michael Gadson of Troop 11 Albany, Daniel Ace Gardner of Troop 415 Valdosta, David Ezra Gardner of Troop 415 Valdosta, Greston T. Griner of Troop 686 Nashville, Samuel Lynn Hoover of Troop 15 Leesburg, Adam Dean Irvin of Troop 15 Albany, William Jones of Troop 440 Hahira, Kenneth Adam Kelly of Troop 21 Americus, Joel Mann of Troop 832 Ocilla, Robert Raymond McCarty of Troop 15 Leesburg, Kolby T Osha of Troop 454 Valdosta, Lane Gunner Paramore of Troop 100 Sylvester, Micah Peters of Troop 144 Pelham, Ross C. Peters of Troop 62 Tifton, Austin Michael Rice of Troop 440 Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Micajah Paulk Steedley of Troop 426 Homerville, Michael Nathaniel Sumner of Troop 440 Hahira, Tyler Andrew Thomas of Troop 11 Albany, and Dylan Blake Williams of Troop 415 Valdosta, scouting representatives said in a statement.
Each Eagle Scout led a service project to benefit the community. Projects included installing a HF radio antenna for the Air Force Auxiliary, repairing walking bridges in public parks and restoring and repairing an abandoned church cemetery. Each of the 30 projects averaged 62 hours of service.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia. For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/ .
