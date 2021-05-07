Scott named Sankofa grad speaker

VALDOSTA – Caitlyn Scott has been named a student speaker for a graduation ceremony at the University of Georgia.
"Sponsored by the institution’s multicultural services, the Rite of Sankofa graduation celebration is an Afrocentric rite-of-passage ceremony honoring 2021 UGA graduates and persons who influenced their past and present successes," university officials said in a statement.
Scott is on track to earning a bachelor of science in education, sport management this year. The 19-year-old has become one of the youngest undergraduates of the Mary Frances Early College of Education at UGA. She entered the flagship university at age 16.
Scott is a sport nutrition and performance intern at UGA Athletics Association planning to pursue a master’s in sport management and policy. She is the daughter of Lindsay and Ronda Scott, Valdosta.
Due to the pandemic, the Rite of Sankofa graduation celebration will take place via YouTube Live, 5 p.m. Friday, May 7. The live stream of the event can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/5G2Fk7njW5w or located at You Tube search bar: UGA Rite of Sankofa.
