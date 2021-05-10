Scoggins observes 100th birthday

VALDOSTA – Lillie Scoggins will observe her 100th birthday May 10, 2021.
Lillie Wright Scoggins was born May 10, 1921, in Turner County, family members said. Her parents were Isiah Jesse Wright and Edna Pauline Hathcock Wright. Her siblings are the late Rayburn (Lavina) Wright, Albert (Nell) Wright, Olla Mae (Frankie) Posey, Kathleen (Allen) Johnson and Raylee (Howard) Moore.
Lillie and Paul E. Scoggins were married Aug. 19, 1940. They made their home in Turner County and attended Sycamore Baptist Church where they worked their farm for more than 50 years.
Their children are James E. (Vonna) Scoggins, Mildred (John) Shepherd, Robert (Sandy) Scoggins, Joyce (Robert) Edmunds and Mel (Jan) Scoggins. They have numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
"Lillie has always been an avid gardener and historian," family members said. "No one ever left her home without the gift of a few stories and a few flowers to take home. She currently resides in Tifton.
"Her family and friends would like to wish her a happy birthday."
