VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy's governing board will hold a virtual board meeting 10 a.m. Friday, April 10, via Zoom. 

The meeting is open to the public, school officials said. 

Agenda items include the amendment of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school calendars.

The instructions to join the meeting are listed below:

Join Zoom meeting online at https://zoom.us/j/146594713.

Meeting ID: 146 594 713

Dial by location: To find your local number, visit https://zoom.us/u/adCG1mORzO

Meeting ID: 146 594 713

The next board meeting is scheduled for April 28.

Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.

