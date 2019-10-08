VALDOSTA – The opportunity for kids to transform into ninja warriors comes this weekend.
The Conquer Youth Young Lions Obstacle Course will be at Scintilla Charter Academy, 2171 E. Park Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Activities include the Slippery Slope, Rigmarole, Ring-O-Star and Monkey Babs, according to Conquer Youth’s website.
While the event was originated as an incentive for Scintilla students who participated in the school’s annual fundraiser, Raise Craze, it has been opened up to the community.
Raise Craze is a fundraiser based on acts of kindness, said Danielle Grant, event organizer and past PTO president.
“Our scholars are beyond excited,” she said. “From the minute that it was revealed, I think all of them pictured very different things. They have their own ideas of what this is going to look like but they are all so excited.”
The ninja warrior course will allow kids to have fun while getting active, Grant said.
She said Scintilla promotes healthy lifestyles, which will be reflected in the course.
“The importance of getting outside, the importance of moving, is one that I think a lot of parents have and a lot of schools have,” she said.
“We’re so attached to things inside these days that I feel that we forget the need for children to be outside to play.”
Vendors are Kona Ice, Chick-fil-A, Valdosta Aquatics and Valdosta State University Health and Physical Education Department.
Participants will receive a bottled water, event flag, completion metal and a drawstring bag. They must sign a waiver.
The registration fee is $10.
Call (229) 244-5750 for more information.
